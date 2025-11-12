Help Me Restore My Ability To Work

I'm a retired woman living on Social Security, which doesn't cover my living expenses. I've been working with Door Dash to make ends meet, and my livelihood depends on my 22-year-old vehicle staying on the road.





Right now, my vehicle needs two repairs to get back in working order. Without these repairs, I have no way to sufficiently support myself. Without these repairs, I will not only have no means of transportation, but I will have no way to pay for my livelihood. I have no family or friends who can help me, and I am raising money to cover these repairs so I can keep working and stay afloat.





Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.