Help Me Replace My Totaled Car

A few weeks ago, I was in a serious accident that totaled my car. The other driver wasn't insured and didn't have a valid driver's license, so my insurance is denying my claim. I'm left without a vehicle and unable to get to work.





I spent a couple of days in the hospital after the accident and missed significant income during my recovery. Since then, I've been paying for Ubers to commute to work, which is draining my savings quickly. Without a car, I can't sustain these costs much longer, and I'm slowly falling behind on bills.





I need to replace my vehicle so I can get back to work reliably and stop the financial strain. Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.