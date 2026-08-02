Help Me Replace My Stolen Work Truck

My work truck was stolen 12 days ago, along with all my tools. That truck was my livelihood and our family's transportation. Since then, my family and I have been using the bus to get to work and run errands.





I've managed to save up to replace some of my tools, but saving for a vehicle has been really challenging. I'm raising $700 to put toward a down payment on a car so I can get back to work and help my family get around again.





If you're able to lend a hand, I'd be so grateful. Thank you for standing with me.