GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Replace My Aging Delivery Car

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniel Benevides

Help Me Replace My Aging Delivery Car

About me: I'm ex-military(not retired but honorably discharged), I moved too Amarillo to continue to further my career in dental hygiene. I stopped to save up money as my GI bill might not have covered the tools i needed for the classes. However, I have been waylaid by my sister's misfortunes and do plan to return to that career path if possible. I am currently looking for better job opportunities as well, but as of right now, I'm a Pizza Hut delivery driver now, and my 14-year-old car is breaking down. I've already spent $1500 on repairs this year alone, and more work is still needed. possibly another $1500. The constant repairs are making it impossible to keep up with my delivery job and my bills.


My current vehicle: I am currently driving a Toyota Highlander, I call her Betty White because she's got tons of miles(200k+) and some how has not died. RIP real Betty. She needs 2(possibly 3) new tires, 2 are nearly bald, and one has a slow leak. the leaky one needs a top up once every 2 weeks. My A/C compressor just recently broke which is about half of what causing my repair cost needs. There is something wrong going on in her wheel well. I don't remember what it was, but the mechanic told me it was something that wasn't a immediate need but a ticking time bomb that i didn't have money for at the time. Something that was like $500 repair estimate.


Financials: Right now, I'm stretching to make ends meet but I'm not quite falling behind thankfully. I help my sister with her necessities, food and rent, while she works to pay off medical debt from two wrecks and a car for herself. My credit is tied up helping her get her vehicle(I am not putting any money into it myself), so I can't take on more debt myself.


Goal : I'm looking to replace my car with a used Tesla that will be more reliable and cost-effective to run. A used Tesla would let me save significantly on fuel and maintenance, which would free up money I desperately need for my own bills and to keep supporting my sister. I do not plan to use any fancy features, and I'm looking to getting one that is bare bones if that is a thing. No I will not be using the self driving feature, especially since I know full well I'll be faster without it.


Your support would mean so much as I work toward a vehicle I can depend on. God bless and God speed


Disclaimer: I feel silly saying this because I am in need, but I am lucky enough to not be at the worst time of my life at the moment and can still cover my bases for the most part. I'm defiantly looking over the horizon of that possibly dark future, but not quite there yet. So if you know of someone in need more then me, please help them instead.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve