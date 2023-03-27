Help Me Replace My Aging Delivery Car

About me: I'm ex-military(not retired but honorably discharged), I moved too Amarillo to continue to further my career in dental hygiene. I stopped to save up money as my GI bill might not have covered the tools i needed for the classes. However, I have been waylaid by my sister's misfortunes and do plan to return to that career path if possible. I am currently looking for better job opportunities as well, but as of right now, I'm a Pizza Hut delivery driver now, and my 14-year-old car is breaking down. I've already spent $1500 on repairs this year alone, and more work is still needed. possibly another $1500. The constant repairs are making it impossible to keep up with my delivery job and my bills.





My current vehicle: I am currently driving a Toyota Highlander, I call her Betty White because she's got tons of miles(200k+) and some how has not died. RIP real Betty. She needs 2(possibly 3) new tires, 2 are nearly bald, and one has a slow leak. the leaky one needs a top up once every 2 weeks. My A/C compressor just recently broke which is about half of what causing my repair cost needs. There is something wrong going on in her wheel well. I don't remember what it was, but the mechanic told me it was something that wasn't a immediate need but a ticking time bomb that i didn't have money for at the time. Something that was like $500 repair estimate.





Financials: Right now, I'm stretching to make ends meet but I'm not quite falling behind thankfully. I help my sister with her necessities, food and rent, while she works to pay off medical debt from two wrecks and a car for herself. My credit is tied up helping her get her vehicle(I am not putting any money into it myself), so I can't take on more debt myself.





Goal : I'm looking to replace my car with a used Tesla that will be more reliable and cost-effective to run. A used Tesla would let me save significantly on fuel and maintenance, which would free up money I desperately need for my own bills and to keep supporting my sister. I do not plan to use any fancy features, and I'm looking to getting one that is bare bones if that is a thing. No I will not be using the self driving feature, especially since I know full well I'll be faster without it.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward a vehicle I can depend on. God bless and God speed





Disclaimer: I feel silly saying this because I am in need, but I am lucky enough to not be at the worst time of my life at the moment and can still cover my bases for the most part. I'm defiantly looking over the horizon of that possibly dark future, but not quite there yet. So if you know of someone in need more then me, please help them instead.