Help Me Repay the Cooperative

I lost money for a cooperative I was part of as a committee member, and now I'm responsible for repaying it. Some members are threatening legal action against me, and I'm facing serious pressure in my community. I'm currently unemployed and unable to cover the R55,000 debt on my own. The situation has become so difficult that I've had to leave my community to hide and try raise the funds I need. Your support would help me repay what I owe and move forward. Thank you for standing with me during this time.