Help Me Repair My Jeep Before Baby Arrives

I'm raising money to repair my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, it has a blown head gasket and I can't drive it. I lost my job because I didn't have reliable transportation, and with a baby due in six weeks, I'm in a really difficult spot. Without my vehicle, I can't get back to work, and I won't be able to afford what's coming. I'm desperate for help getting my Jeep fixed so I can work again and be ready for my baby.