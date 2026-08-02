Help Me Renew My ID and Get Back to Work

I'm a single full time full time custody dad for 16yrs now and I've always provided for us through hard work. But I've hit a rough patch and it’s got me feeling down. Health issues have forced me to leave my job, and I've used all my savings on food and necessities for my daughter and me. I'm not to be working but we need the money, I've been looking, but every employer requires a valid ID, and mine has expired unexpectedly, I don't have the funds to renew it right now.





I've reached out to churches I used to attend, but haven't gotten the help I need. Without that ID, I'm stuck, even though regardless of my health issues someone has to pay the bills.





I'm not looking for a handout. I just need a little support to renew my license so I can provide for my family the way I always have. Your donation would help me get that ID and move forward.





Thank you for standing with me and my daughter. God bless you