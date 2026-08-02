Help Me Relocate My Family to Safety

I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past seven years, and I'm making the difficult decision to leave a financially abusive and controlling relationship. I need to relocate with my four children back to my home state where my support system and family are.





I don't know anyone here in my current state and have no one who can help financially. I'm starting completely over from scratch. The funds will help me rent a car to make the cross-country trip back home safely with my children.





I'm grateful for any support that helps us get to safety and to the people who love us. Thank you for standing with my family during this transition.