Help Me Regain Financial Stability

Hello everyone,

My name is Asrul, and I am reaching out because I am currently going through a difficult financial period.

Over the past few years, I have taken on several financial commitments related to my work and personal responsibilities. While I continue to work hard every day, the monthly loan repayments have become overwhelming, and I am struggling to keep up.

Some of my financial obligations came from business and investment decisions that did not work out as planned. I take full responsibility for those decisions and am now doing my best to recover.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I simply hope to reduce this financial burden so I can focus on rebuilding my finances, supporting my family, and continuing my work without the constant stress of debt.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward reducing my outstanding loan obligations. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. I truly appreciate it.

*Any excess funds will be used to strengthen my financial stability and prevent future financial hardship.