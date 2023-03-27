Help me recovery to a safe home

have been hospitalized for about two and a half weeks with respiratory failure. I live with chronic COPD, multiple sclerosis or MS, diabetes, asthma, fibromyalgia, arthritis, diverticulitis, seizures, and migraines. I also have swelling

yeah, trachea and it’s super swollen and narrowing in my throat, which has made breathing even more difficult. My insurance won’t pay for it My current home has mold and it’s making my breathing problems worse. Because of my health, I urgently need to move into a safe, clean, mold-free home as soon as I’m discharged from the hospital. I need a hotel fast



