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Help Me Recover, Rebuild My Life, and Get Back to

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byJeremy Spilman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeremy Spilman

Help Me Recover, Rebuild My Life, and Get Back to

Help Me Recover, Rebuild My Life, and Get Back to Work


Sometimes, asking for help is the hardest thing to do. Today, I am putting my pride aside and asking for a helping hand.

I never expected to find myself in a situation where I would need to ask others for financial support. I have always believed in working hard, taking responsibility for myself, and doing everything I can to build a stable life.

Unfortunately, illness has changed my circumstances.

Because of my health, I have been unable to work and earn the income I depend on. What started as a difficult health situation has now become a financial struggle as well. Without my regular income, even basic everyday expenses have become difficult to manage.

Right now, my priority is to recover and regain the strength I need to return to work. I want nothing more than to be able to stand on my own feet again, earn my own living, and rebuild the stability I had before becoming sick.

Why I’m Asking for Help

The funds raised will help me get through this difficult period while I focus on recovery. Donations will be used for essential living expenses, medical and recovery-related costs, transportation, food, housing, and other basic necessities until I am able to return to work.

Every day that I cannot work creates additional financial pressure. Your support would give me something incredibly valuable: time to focus on getting better without constantly worrying about how I will make it through the next day.

Every Contribution Matters

If you can donate, even a small amount, please know that it can make a real difference. What may seem like a small contribution to one person can help provide food, transportation, medical expenses, or another essential need for someone going through a difficult time.

And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. One share could reach someone who is able to help, and that alone could change the course of my recovery.

I am not asking for a handout or for someone to carry me forever. I am asking for a bridge to help me get through this difficult chapter so that I can return to work, regain my independence, and take care of myself again.

I believe there is a better chapter ahead. I just need a little help getting there.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, sends encouragement, or simply keeps me in their thoughts.

Your kindness could help me get back on my feet—and back to the life I am working so hard to rebuild.

With sincere gratitude,

Thank you.

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