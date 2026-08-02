Help Me Recover From Shooting Injuries

I was out getting food when gunshots erupted around me. I ducked, but I was hit by an AR-15. When I tried to get up to walk away, I couldn't, that's when I saw my bone hanging out of my leg and realized what had happened.





I've had three surgeries since that day and I'm still in the healing process. The medical bills are piling up, and I was just recently released by my doctors. I'm looking for employment as I recover, but I need help from the community to get through this.





That day, 15 people were hit and eight people passed away. I'm just glad Jesus kept me. Your support would mean so much as I work toward healing and getting back on my feet. Thank you for standing with me.