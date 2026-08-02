Help Me Recover and Support My Family

I'm a single dad working through a tough stretch. After ankle surgery, I've struggled to work jobs that require heavy walking, lifting, or stairs. I've fallen behind on bills, and my car needs repairs so I can get to work and take care of my family.





I recently changed jobs and am waiting for my background check to clear before I officially start. In the meantime, I'm doing what I can, but the financial pressure has built up fast. Your support would help me stabilize things while I recover and get back to steady employment. Thank you for standing with me and my family during this time.