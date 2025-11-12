Help Me Recover and Keep a Roof Over My Head

Help Me Get Back on My Feet After an Accident

Hi, my name is Mohamed Tawfik، and I’m asking for your help during a very difficult time in my life.





I was recently involved in an accident that left my leg in a cast. Before the accident, I was working and doing everything I could to support myself and pay my rent and everyday expenses.





Since the accident, I haven’t been able to work normally. Being unable to earn an income has put me in a difficult financial situation, and I’m now struggling to pay my rent and cover basic living expenses.





I’m especially worried about losing my home if I can’t keep up with my rent while I recover.





I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover my rent, food, transportation, medical and recovery-related expenses, and other basic necessities until I’m able to return to work.





I know that times are difficult for many people, so I truly appreciate any amount you’re able to give. Even a small donation can help me get through this period and give me the time I need to recover.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media followers would mean just as much to me. Every share gives me another chance to reach someone who may be able to help.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during this difficult chapter of my life.





Every donation, every share, and every kind message means more than you know. ❤️🙏



