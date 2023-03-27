Help Me Recover and Find Stable Housing

I'm homeless and recently had a saddle pulmonary embolism that almost took my life. I got it because I was constantly sitting in my car to sleep. I have congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, and a plethora of other medical issues.





I've tried to work, but my health and body just won't let me anymore. Right now, I need help covering immediate medical expenses and finding stable housing so I'm not sleeping in my car anymore. A safe place to rest and recover is critical for my health.





Thank you all in advance for standing with me.