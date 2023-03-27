Help Me Recover After Spine Surgery

I'm a single mother working full-time at Amazon, six days a week, ten and a half hours a day. For some time now, I've needed spine surgery due to ongoing pain. The decision to have it done was difficult, I had to take a leave of absence from work, which means lost income during my recovery.





I had my surgery on August 25th and came home the next day. Right now, I'm wearing a neck brace and a bone stimulator as I heal. I'm managing the physical recovery, but the financial strain is real. Between my benefits coming out of my paycheck and the time away from work, things are tight.





I'm a widow, my husband passed away in 2009 from brain cancer, and I've been working hard to keep our home and keep my family together. My 16-year-old daughter and I have weathered hard times before, but this surgery and recovery period has stretched us thin. I'm asking for help with expenses while I'm unable to work full hours and focus on healing.





Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with my daughter and me.