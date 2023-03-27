Help Me Recover After a Serious Car Accident

On the morning of Monday, August 3rd, I was on my way to work when I had a car accident. The vehicle I was driving flipped, and I was trapped inside until fire and EMS used the jaws of life to get me out. I ended up having back surgery to put in a rod and screws. I spent a week in the hospital, and fortunately the surgery went well, I can walk now. I could've been paralyzed, but thank God I wasn't.





Since the accident, I've been off work, and my wife is the only one able to work. Without my second income, we've gotten behind on bills. I also need to figure out how I'm going to get back and forth to work when I'm released. The funds will help us get caught up on bills and go toward getting another vehicle when the time comes. Any amount you can donate would be a big help and would be greatly appreciated.