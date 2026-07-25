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Help Me Recover After a Hysterectomy Complication

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohlinda Little

Help Me Recover After a Hysterectomy Complication

Asking for help has never come easily to me, but after months of medical challenges, I've reached a point where I truly need it.

On June 24, 2026, I underwent what was expected to be a routine hysterectomy. During surgery, my bladder was injured, requiring an immediate repair. Although my surgical team worked quickly to address the complication, my recovery has been much longer and more difficult than I ever imagined.

Since then, I've been unable to return to work. I have spent weeks recovering, attending follow-up appointments, undergoing testing, and trying to heal. Unfortunately, I've now learned that I'm expected to need bladder reconstructive surgery, which means even more medical treatment, more recovery time, and additional time away from work.

While I've been focused on healing, life hasn't stopped. My mortgage, utilities, insurance, loan payments, medical bills, and everyday living expenses have continued to accumulate. After being out of work since June 21st , many of my bills are now past due, and the financial stress has become overwhelming.

I'm creating this fundraiser to help me stay current on my essential expenses while I recover and prepare for my next surgery. Every donation will go toward:

Medical expenses not covered by insurance

Mortgage, utilities, and household bills

Loan payments and insurance

Groceries and other basic living expenses

Helping me remain financially stable until I'm medically cleared to return to work

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Simply sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, or on social media would mean just as much.

This experience has reminded me how quickly life can change. I'm looking forward to the day I can return to work, regain my health, and move forward from this chapter. Until then, I'm humbly asking for help getting through it.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support mean more to me than I can express.

With gratitude,

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