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Help Me Receive My Completed MBBS Degree

Goal$144,500 NAD
Raised$0 NAD

Fundraiser created byBernice Shilolo

Help Me Receive My Completed MBBS Degree


I am a medical graduate who has completed my MBBS at a university in China and fulfilled all academic requirements for my degree.

Unfortunately, I have an outstanding university balance of RMB 60,000 (approximately USD 8,000–8,500). Until this balance is settled, my degree certificate cannot be released.

I am currently unemployed and unable to raise this amount on my own. Without my degree certificate, I cannot move forward with the necessary professional registration process or pursue employment as a medical doctor.

Why I am asking for help

This fundraiser is not for further studies. I have already completed my MBBS.

The funds will be used solely to settle the outstanding university balance and obtain the qualification I have already earned.

Receiving my degree would allow me to begin my medical career, become financially independent, and use my training to contribute to the healthcare of my community.

My goal

RMB 60,000 — approximately USD 8,500

Every contribution, regardless of size, brings me closer to reaching this goal.

For larger donations, I am willing for funds to be paid directly to the university toward my outstanding balance.

For transparency, supporting documentation confirming my completed studies and outstanding balance can be provided privately to verified donors or the fundraising platform. Sensitive personal information and identification documents will not be publicly displayed.

Thank you to everyone who contributes, shares this fundraiser, or connects me with someone who may be able to help.

Your support could help me finally obtain the medical qualification I have worked years to earn and begin the career I trained for.


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