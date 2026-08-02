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Help me rebuild my life,piece by piece❤️ Help Me R

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Gonzales

Help me rebuild my life,piece by piece❤️ Help Me R


Help Me Rebuild My Life, One Piece at a Time ❤️

If you’re reading this, thank you for taking a moment to hear my story.

Over the past few years, life has taken me through some incredibly difficult places. My mental health struggles, trauma, and circumstances beyond my control caused me to lose pieces of the life I had built. At one point, I found myself having to start over from almost nothing.

Today, I have an apartment—but it doesn’t quite feel like a home yet. It’s an empty studio that represents a fresh start, but right now it also reminds me of just how much I’ve lost. I’m slowly trying to dig myself out of the mud, get my ducks in a row, and rebuild my life one step at a time. I’m determined to get there, but I could really use a little help along the way.

The money raised through this fundraiser would help me create a comfortable, peaceful home instead of continuing to live in an empty space that feels depressing and unfinished. I want to have a place where I can feel safe, proud, and hopeful about my future.

I’d also use some of the funds for basic personal necessities that I’ve gone without for far too long—things like clothes, hygiene products, and makeup. These may seem like small things, but for me, they would mean so much more than that. Having clothes I feel comfortable and confident in would help me start rebuilding my self-esteem. Right now, I’m embarrassed and insecure about going out in public because I have so few outfits and don’t feel good about how I look. I want to feel like myself again. I want to be comfortable walking out my front door and participating in life instead of hiding from it.

Another important goal is repairing my front tooth, which I lost as a result of domestic violence. It’s something that has affected my confidence for a long time, and being able to restore my smile would mean more to me than I can really put into words.

I know there are so many people asking for help, and I don’t take anyone’s kindness for granted. Whether you’re able to donate, share my fundraiser, or simply send some encouragement my way, thank you. Every bit of support would help me put another piece of my life back together.

I’m not expecting someone else to fix my life. I’m trying to rebuild it myself. I just need a little help getting the foundation underneath me strong enough to stand on.

I’ve spent a lot of time feeling like I was stuck in the mud. Now I’m trying to climb out.

I’m ready for my fresh start. I just need a hand reaching it. ❤️ 💛

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