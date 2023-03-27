Help Me Rebuild My Life: Survival to INDEPENDENCE

Help Me Rebuild My Life: From Survival to Digital Independence

My name is Alpha. I am a vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugee in Kenya, trying to rebuild my life after displacement, uncertainty, and difficult circumstances that have made it extremely hard to find stability and security.

Being a refugee is already a difficult journey. Living as an LGBTQI+ person can make that journey even more challenging. There are moments when simply having a safe place to stay, enough food, basic necessities, and access to essential healthcare can feel like a privilege rather than something guaranteed.

I have experienced periods where I have had to focus on surviving from one day to the next. But despite everything I have faced, I have not given up on myself or on my future.

I have skills.

I have experience in graphic design, digital marketing, social media management, virtual assistance, customer care, digital content creation, and creative work. I want to use those skills to rebuild my independence and eventually earn a sustainable income.

What I am missing is not the willingness to work. What I am missing is stability and the basic tools that can allow me to work.

That is why I am reaching out for support.

What the funds will help me achieve

1. Basic needs and stability

A portion of the funds will help me with accommodation, food, household essentials, personal hygiene, and essential healthcare needs. Having these basic needs covered would give me the breathing space to concentrate on rebuilding my future instead of constantly worrying about what I will have tomorrow.

2. A reliable laptop and essential digital equipment

A laptop would be more than just a computer to me. It would be a tool for rebuilding my life.

It would allow me to work on graphic design projects, manage social media, apply for online opportunities, develop my portfolio, create digital content, learn new skills, and pursue work that can eventually provide me with my own income.

3. A modest digital creative workspace

I also hope to build a simple digital creative setup that can support graphic design, audio production, digital storytelling, and a small podcast/media project.

The purpose is not to build a luxury studio. I want practical equipment that can help me use the skills I already have, tell meaningful stories, create opportunities, and build something sustainable.

Why I am asking for help

I know that asking strangers for help is not easy.

There is a difference between wanting someone to simply give you money and asking for a helping hand when you are trying to stand again.

I am asking for that helping hand.

I want to move from uncertainty to stability. From depending on emergency assistance to creating my own income. From simply surviving to having the tools and opportunity to build a future.

As a vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugee, I know that my journey may be harder than many people's. But I also believe that my circumstances should not be the end of my story.

I still have dreams. I still have skills. I still have something to contribute.

Your support can help me get through immediate difficulties while giving me a foundation from which I can begin rebuilding my independence.

I will prioritize urgent needs first and use the funds according to the priorities described in this campaign. I will also share updates as the campaign progresses so supporters can see how their contributions are making a difference.

If you are able to donate, thank you. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others can be just as valuable.

Thank you for seeing me, hearing my story, and helping me believe that my circumstances do not have to determine my future.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance to rebuild.