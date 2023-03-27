GiveSendGo Logo

Help Me Rebuild My Life: Survival to INDEPENDENCE

Fundraiser Image

Help Me Rebuild My Life: Survival to INDEPENDENCE

GoalKSh 280,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created bykalibbala alpha

Help Me Rebuild My Life: Survival to INDEPENDENCE

Help Me Rebuild My Life: From Survival to Digital Independence

My name is Alpha. I am a vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugee in Kenya, trying to rebuild my life after displacement, uncertainty, and difficult circumstances that have made it extremely hard to find stability and security.

Being a refugee is already a difficult journey. Living as an LGBTQI+ person can make that journey even more challenging. There are moments when simply having a safe place to stay, enough food, basic necessities, and access to essential healthcare can feel like a privilege rather than something guaranteed.

I have experienced periods where I have had to focus on surviving from one day to the next. But despite everything I have faced, I have not given up on myself or on my future.

I have skills.

I have experience in graphic design, digital marketing, social media management, virtual assistance, customer care, digital content creation, and creative work. I want to use those skills to rebuild my independence and eventually earn a sustainable income.

What I am missing is not the willingness to work. What I am missing is stability and the basic tools that can allow me to work.

That is why I am reaching out for support.

What the funds will help me achieve

1. Basic needs and stability

A portion of the funds will help me with accommodation, food, household essentials, personal hygiene, and essential healthcare needs. Having these basic needs covered would give me the breathing space to concentrate on rebuilding my future instead of constantly worrying about what I will have tomorrow.

2. A reliable laptop and essential digital equipment

A laptop would be more than just a computer to me. It would be a tool for rebuilding my life.

It would allow me to work on graphic design projects, manage social media, apply for online opportunities, develop my portfolio, create digital content, learn new skills, and pursue work that can eventually provide me with my own income.

3. A modest digital creative workspace

I also hope to build a simple digital creative setup that can support graphic design, audio production, digital storytelling, and a small podcast/media project.

The purpose is not to build a luxury studio. I want practical equipment that can help me use the skills I already have, tell meaningful stories, create opportunities, and build something sustainable.

Why I am asking for help

I know that asking strangers for help is not easy.

There is a difference between wanting someone to simply give you money and asking for a helping hand when you are trying to stand again.

I am asking for that helping hand.

I want to move from uncertainty to stability. From depending on emergency assistance to creating my own income. From simply surviving to having the tools and opportunity to build a future.

As a vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugee, I know that my journey may be harder than many people's. But I also believe that my circumstances should not be the end of my story.

I still have dreams. I still have skills. I still have something to contribute.

Your support can help me get through immediate difficulties while giving me a foundation from which I can begin rebuilding my independence.

I will prioritize urgent needs first and use the funds according to the priorities described in this campaign. I will also share updates as the campaign progresses so supporters can see how their contributions are making a difference.

If you are able to donate, thank you. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others can be just as valuable.

Thank you for seeing me, hearing my story, and helping me believe that my circumstances do not have to determine my future.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance to rebuild.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve