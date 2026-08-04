Help Me Rebuild My Life

My name is Elizabeth, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

For years, I’ve worked in the medical field, dedicating my life to caring for others during some of their most difficult moments. Helping people has always been my passion, and I’ve always believed that when someone is hurting, they deserve compassion and support. Today, I find myself in the position of needing that same kindness.

Over the past several years, my life has changed in ways I never expected. After my divorce, I was left to rebuild my life while carrying significant financial responsibilities on my own. Between the emotional toll, rising expenses, unexpected setbacks, and ongoing health challenges, I’ve been doing everything I can to keep moving forward. Even with working hard, I’ve reached a point where I need help.

I’m raising $50,000 to help me regain stability. These funds will help me pay for:

Medical and healthcare expenses Housing and essential living expenses Transportation Debt and past-due bills Building a stable foundation so I can continue working and provide for myself and my family

This fundraiser isn’t about giving up—it’s about getting a chance to start over. My goal is to heal, regain financial stability, and continue doing what I love: serving others in healthcare while creating a better future for myself and my family.

If you feel led to give, no gift is too small. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story with others is just as meaningful. Every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness brings me one step closer to rebuilding my life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than words can express. I pray that every blessing you pour into my life is returned to you many times over.





With heartfelt gratitude,

ELIZABETH







