Help Me Rebuild My Life and Create My Own Job

My Story

Hello,

My name is Nuno, I am 62 years old, and I am asking for your support during one of the most challenging periods of my life.

After losing my home, I made the difficult decision to leave my home country and move to Georgia. It wasn't an easy choice, but the lower cost of living gave me a chance to stretch the little money I had and buy myself some time.

Not speaking Georgian and being 62 years old makes it very difficult to find employment here.

Georgia has allowed me to survive because accommodation and everyday expenses are much more affordable than they were back home. However, my savings are now running out, and I have reached a point where I need help to keep a roof over my head while I build a way forward.

Rather than relying on temporary assistance, my goal is to create a sustainable online business that will allow me to become financially independent. I have experience in customer support, design, and digital projects, and I want to turn those skills into a long-term source of income.

What the Funds Will Be Used For

I am raising €5,000 to help cover:

Rent and essential living expenses while I build my business. Website development, hosting and online services. Business software and tools. Marketing and customer acquisition. Other essential startup costs.

Why Your Support Matters

Your support is not just helping me pay bills—it is giving me the opportunity to rebuild my life with dignity and independence.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps me stay focused on creating a business that can support me for years to come instead of simply surviving from one month to the next.

I promise to keep supporters updated on my progress and to be completely transparent about how the funds are used.

Thank You

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Whether you are able to donate or simply share this campaign with others, your support means more than I can express.

I sincerely hope this campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I am deeply grateful for everyone who helps me take that first step.