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Help Me Rebuild My Life After Surgery

Goal$5,000,000 ARS
Raised$0 ARS

Fundraiser created bylautaro Perez

Fundraiser funds will be received by lautaro Perez

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Surgery

My Story


Hello, my name is Lautaro, and today I am going through one of the most difficult seasons of my life.


A few months ago, I was diagnosed with a large lesion in my jaw that required a highly complex surgery. After countless medical tests, consultations, and a long journey of uncertainty, I underwent a major reconstructive operation in which part of my jaw was rebuilt using a bone graft from my own fibula.


The surgery was successful, and I am deeply grateful for that. However, my recovery is long and demanding. It requires ongoing medical appointments, rehabilitation, and time—time during which I am unable to return to work.


## Why I Need Your Help


Because of this surgery, I am currently unable to work, and my income has stopped while my expenses continue to grow.


My paid medical leave has ended, and I no longer receive a salary. At this moment, I have no stable source of income, making it extremely difficult not only to cover my daily living expenses but also to continue paying for my health insurance, which is essential for my follow-up care, rehabilitation, and future treatments.


Among the expenses I currently face are:


* Rehabilitation and recovery costs.

* Medications and medical appointments.

* Transportation to medical consultations.

* Rent, utilities, food, and other basic living expenses.

* Future dental reconstruction and treatments required as a result of the surgery.

* Health insurance payments so I can continue receiving the medical care I need.


I am doing everything I can to move forward, but facing this recovery without a stable income has become an overwhelming challenge.


## How You Can Help


Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a tremendous difference in my life.


If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would also be an incredible way to support me.


Every act of kindness gives me hope and helps me take another step toward recovery and returning to a normal life.


## Thank You


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story.


Every donation, every prayer, every message of encouragement, and every share means more than words can express. Your kindness gives me strength to keep fighting through this difficult season.


As a Christian, I believe that God often works through the generosity and compassion of others. If you feel led to help, please know that your support will have a real impact on my recovery and my future.


**May God bless you abundantly, grant you peace, good health, and surround you and your loved ones with His love and protection. Thank you for being a blessing in my life

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