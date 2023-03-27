Help Me Rebuild My Life After Domestic Violence





My name is Miki Valentine, and I am asking for help as I work to rebuild my life after surviving domestic violence.

For more than 30 years, I built a career in property management. I worked hard, supported myself, and took pride in the career I had built. Then my life changed in a way I never expected.

For a long time, I lived through an abusive situation that I never imagined I would have to experience. I eventually reached a point where I had to defend myself and fight back against my abuser. Unfortunately, that situation resulted in a felony conviction.

I am not sharing this to make excuses for my past. I am sharing it because there is a story behind that conviction, and because I am doing everything I can to move forward and create a safe, stable future for myself.

One of the most devastating consequences has been losing the career I spent more than three decades building. Because of my felony conviction, I was no longer able to continue working in the property-management career I had dedicated so much of my life to. Starting over professionally after 30+ years has been incredibly difficult.

While I was incarcerated, I also lost my housing and received an eviction. During that same difficult period, my vehicle was repossessed. These circumstances have continued to affect my ability to rebuild because they appear on my rental and credit history and make it much harder to qualify for housing and transportation.

Since returning home, I have been working hard to rebuild my life. I am trying to find employment and establish stability again, but my felony, past eviction, and credit history have created significant barriers. Many apartment communities have denied my applications, and many employers have been unwilling to give me an opportunity after seeing my background.

It has been extremely difficult trying to move forward when my past continues to affect my ability to secure the things I need most: a safe place to live, reliable transportation, and steady employment.

I am asking for help raising money to:

Secure stable housing, including a security deposit and first month's rent Pay toward my past eviction balance so I can improve my rental history and have more housing opportunities Address the balance from my repossessed vehicle and work toward obtaining reliable transportation Cover essential living expenses while I continue searching for employment Help me transition into a new career after losing the profession I spent more than 30 years building Give me the opportunity to get back on my feet without constantly being denied because of my past

I am not asking for someone to fix my life. I am asking for a hand up while I work to rebuild it.

I want to work. I want to have a home. I want reliable transportation. I want to become financially independent again. Most importantly, I want the opportunity to move forward without being permanently defined by one chapter of my life.

My goal is to rebuild the stability I once had, find meaningful employment, secure permanent housing, and create a better future for myself.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me take another step toward that goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, coworkers, churches, and community would mean just as much to me.

I survived something that changed my life. I lost my career, my housing, my transportation, and many of the things I had worked so hard to build.

But I have not given up.

I believe people deserve second chances. I am asking for mine.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in second chances, and for helping me take the next step toward a safer, more stable future.

With gratitude,

Miki Valentine