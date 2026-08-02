Help Me Rebuild My Life After Devastating Surgical

My name is Petra, and I am from Croatia

I never imagined that trying to improve my appearance would change my life in such a painful way.

After losing weight, I noticed some skin laxity in my face. During a procedure to remove biopolymer from my lips, I was advised to undergo a mid-face lift. I trusted the medical professionals and believed they would help me.

My first surgery was on October 10, 2023. I underwent multiple corrective procedures until March 2024. Instead of getting better, I was left with even more scars, pain, and emotional trauma.

Today, I live with visible scars around my ears, a damaged upper lip that is bluish, painful, and does not function normally, and constant pain in my left breast, especially around the nipple. I spent all my savings and even took out a loan to pay for additional surgeries, hoping my condition would improve. Unfortunately, it became worse.

These complications have left me in severe psychological and financial distress. I have lost my confidence, I avoid leaving my home, and I struggle to meet other people because I feel ashamed of my appearance. My relationship also ended during this difficult period.

I am asking for help because I can no longer afford the specialized reconstructive surgery that I need. Every donation, no matter how small, will help me receive expert medical care, reduce my pain, and give me the chance to rebuild my life.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, compassion, and support.



