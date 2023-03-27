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Help Me Rebuild My Life After Being Run Over

Goal$11,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCreassi Harris

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Being Run Over

On August 7, 2026, my life changed in an instant. I was struck and run over by a car, leaving me with severe injuries that have completely changed my ability to move, care for myself, and live my everyday life.

I suffered a broken collarbone, broken sternum (breastbone), broken ribs, and multiple injuries to my back and spine. Because my sternum and surrounding bones were severely damaged, I had to undergo surgery and have metal hardware placed in my chest to stabilize and fuse my bones and help prevent the broken bones from causing further life-threatening damage.

I also suffered a devastating injury to my leg that required 102 stitches. I have significant skin loss and wounds across my back as well. To make this recovery even more difficult, I had a previous tumor on my spine that was ruptured during the accident, adding another serious complication to an already overwhelming recovery.

Right now, I am facing a long road ahead. I have to relearn mobility skills and work to regain my strength, movement, independence, and ability to perform everyday activities. I need extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy, along with continued medical care and recovery-related expenses.

I am asking for help because $11,200 will give me the financial support I need to focus on healing instead of worrying about how I will afford the rehabilitation and physical therapy necessary to get my life back.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will mean something to me. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, coworkers, and social media networks would mean just as much.

I am fighting to get stronger every day. I know the road ahead will not be easy, but I am determined to regain my mobility, my independence, and my life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for me, donate, and share. ❤️

Where Your Support Will Go

  1. Rehabilitation and physical therapy
  2. Mobility and strength recovery
  3. Follow-up medical care
  4. Wound and injury recovery needs
  5. Medical and recovery-related expenses
  6. Transportation and other costs associated with treatment


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