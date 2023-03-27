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Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Devastating House

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bymd sharifur rahman

Fundraiser funds will be received by md sharifur rahman

Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Devastating House

On July 15, 2026, my life changed in an instant when a devastating fire destroyed my home in Alexandria, Virginia.

I lost many of the things I had worked hard to build—my belongings, important documents, clothing, household necessities, and a safe place to live. What was once my home became a place of loss and uncertainty.

Since the fire, I have been doing everything I can to recover and rebuild my life. The Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Teams have supported me with some of my immediate needs, including housing, transportation, and clothing. I am deeply grateful for their help and for everyone who has shown kindness during this extremely difficult time.

However, the road to recovery is still long. I am currently facing significant expenses for rent and housing, transportation, household essentials, clothing, replacement documents, and other basic necessities that were lost in the fire.

I am creating this fundraiser because I need help getting back on my feet and creating a stable place to live again. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Your support can help provide a safe home, transportation, basic household items, and the necessities needed to begin rebuilding after this tragedy.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, community, church, mosque, organization, or social network would also mean so much to me.

I never expected to be in a position where I would need to ask others for help. But after losing so much in the fire, I have learned how important compassion and community can be.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers and kindness, and for any support you are able to provide. Your generosity will help me move forward, rebuild, and regain stability after this devastating loss.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

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