Help Me Rebuild My Filmmaking Equipment

Recently, my professional camera equipment was stolen, leaving me without the tools I rely on to do my filming and editing work.

Filmmaking is more than a hobby for me — it is a source of income and something I have worked hard to build. Losing my equipment has made it difficult for me to accept jobs, create content, and continue growing my business.

I’m setting a $10,000 fundraising goal to help replace the essential equipment I lost, including cameras, lenses, lighting, audio equipment, stabilization gear, batteries, memory cards, and other production necessities.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me get back to doing what I love and rebuilding the equipment setup I need to work. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would mean just as much.





Camera body — $3,000 Lenses — $2,500 Lighting equipment — $1,200 Audio equipment — $800 Gimbal/tripod/support gear — $800 Memory cards, batteries & accessories — $500 Editing/storage equipment — $700 Insurance/transport/misc. — $500



