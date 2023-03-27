Help Me Rebuild for My Two Children

I'm 25 years old, and I'm a mom to two kids, my son 1 and my 5-year-old daughter. This past year has been incredibly hard. I lost my mom, lost my home, and just had a miscarriage. It's been a lot to carry.





Right now I need help getting back on my feet. I'm asking for support to cover bills for the next two months, buy furniture so we have what we need, and afford groceries and basics for my kids.





Thank you for standing with us.