Help Me Rebuild After Losing Everything

Life can change in an instant.

Several years ago, my family experienced a tragedy that changed our lives forever. My father suffered a devastating head injury in a tragic accident. After fighting for his life, he never regained consciousness, and we ultimately lost him. His passing shattered our family emotionally, and the financial impact was overwhelming.

In the aftermath, we lost our childhood home and struggled to recover. What followed was one of the hardest chapters of my life. As a mother, I found myself living in a homeless shelter with my children, doing everything I could to keep us safe while trying to rebuild from the ground up.

Despite the challenges, I refused to give up.

I poured my heart into creating my own cake business from scratch. Baking became more than just a passion—it became my way of creating a better future for my children and breaking the cycle of hardship. Every order, every cake, and every customer has brought me one step closer to stability.

Today, I'm asking for help reaching the next milestone.

To continue growing my business legally and professionally, I need to rent a licensed ghost kitchen so I can meet all health, safety, and sanitation regulations. Having access to a commercial kitchen will allow me to expand my business, serve more customers, and create a sustainable income to support my family.

Your donation, no matter the amount, will help cover:

A licensed ghost kitchen rental Business operating expenses and supplies Equipment needed to grow my business Building a stable future for my children

If you're unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my dream, and for helping my family move forward after so much loss. Your kindness and support give us hope for a brighter future.



