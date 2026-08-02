Help Me Rebuild After Losing Everything

My name is Calvin. I'm reaching out because I've lost everything, my business, my assets, my house, and I'm now facing millions of dollars in debt.





What started as business difficulties grew into a financial crisis. The economy played a major part, and despite my family's efforts to help, it wasn't enough. I'm deeply in debt to my mom, who did everything she could to support me, and I need to repay her.





On top of that, I've been taken to court by my former employees because I owe them money. They're still waiting to be paid, and I've accumulated hundreds of thousands in legal fees. The case is still ongoing, and the weight of it all has left me stuck.





I've tried everything I can think of, but I can't do this alone. Any support, any amount, can make a real difference right now. Thank you for standing with me and for sharing my story with others. Your help means everything.