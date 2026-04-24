Help Me Rebuild After Job Loss and Debt

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Keep My Animals Safe

My goal: $55,000

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help.

For years, I tried to handle everything on my own. I worked, paid my debts, covered unexpected expenses, and kept believing that if I worked hard enough, I would eventually get out of the situation I was in.

Today, after losing my job and with debts of approximately 100,000 PLN (around $25,000), I have reached a point where I can no longer carry everything alone.

I am not asking for help because I want to stop working. I am still looking for a job and will continue to work. I am asking because I need a chance to breathe, regain stability, and protect the animals who depend on me.

How did I get here?

My debt originally started at around 30,000 PLN and grew over time.

I helped my mother financially, including giving her approximately 14,000 PLN that was supposed to be paid back to me. I also invested around 25,000 PLN in a car that I bought together with my mother because she needed it for work.

The car later developed serious problems and eventually required an engine replacement. At the same time, everyday living expenses continued to increase.

I was also responsible for several animals who needed food, veterinary treatment, and daily care. Whenever one of them became sick, I did everything I could to pay for their treatment. Sometimes I used my own money, and sometimes I took out loans because I could not leave them without the care they needed.

For years, I managed somehow.

I worked. I paid my bills. I paid my debts. I kept going.

Then I lost my job.

That was when everything I had been holding together began to collapse.

What will the money be used for?

I know the debt is in my name, and I accept responsibility for dealing with it. I am not asking strangers to simply pay off my entire life.

The money raised will help me:

provide food and veterinary care for my animals; cover the essential costs of keeping my horses safe and cared for; cover basic living expenses while I look for stable employment; reduce the most urgent financial pressure and debts; regain enough stability to rebuild my life independently.

My goal is not to live from donations. My goal is to use this support as a bridge while I get back on my feet.

I want to work. I want to become financially independent again. I want to eventually start university and get my driver's licence—things I have had to put aside for years while trying to survive financially and help others.

The animals who depend on me

My animals are not luxuries or expensive possessions.

Most of them came into my life because they needed a home, help, or a second chance. They have been with me for years, and I am responsible for their food, medical care, shelter, and everyday needs.

Regata – my first mare

Regata was my first horse. I received her for my 18th birthday.

She was bought from a horse dealer who buys and sells large numbers of horses, including horses that may eventually be sent to slaughter.

Regata has no pedigree and has never been a valuable competition horse. She is a mix of a Polish Coldblood-type horse and a Polish draft horse.

She had leg problems from the beginning. She had previously been kicked by another horse and was lame in one of her hind legs. Later, problems with her front legs also appeared. She has now been limping on her right front leg for approximately a year.

Her financial value has never mattered to me. She is my horse, my responsibility, and an animal I have loved for years.

My biggest fear is that financial problems could force me to give her away or sell her without knowing where she would end up or what kind of life she would have.





Hazard – still waiting for his chance

Hazard is my second horse and was also purchased from the same dealer.

When he arrived at around one and a half years old, he was extremely wild and had almost no experience with people. I bought him only a week after he arrived.

He is a mix of a Polish Konik and a Friesian horse and is now six years old.

He began training and made progress, but I was never able to give him as much time as I wanted. Work and financial problems repeatedly forced me to postpone his training.

He is still waiting for his chance.





Tofi – a cat whose past we do not know

I received Tofi from my mother for my 19th birthday. He was around six months old.

Before coming to me, he had been in an animal shelter, and nobody knew what had happened to him before he was found.

We have already been through serious health problems together. During one particularly difficult Christmas season, severe stress caused him to become unable to urinate and he required urgent veterinary treatment and a urinary catheter.

He was never an expensive purchase.

He was simply a cat who needed a home.





Łysek – a cat who survived a dog attack

Łysek is four years old.

When he was around two, he was attacked by a dog while living with his first owner. Afterwards, he spent approximately a year with an animal rescue organisation.

I adopted him partly because he had been waiting for a home for an exceptionally long time.

Despite everything he experienced, Łysek is an incredibly affectionate cat who loves people and attention.





Mimik – the cat who was supposed to be temporary

Mimik was found on the street.

At first, we only planned to give him temporary shelter. We arranged his examinations and neutering and intended to find him a permanent home.

But Mimik quickly became attached to our other animals. He loved our dogs and cats and eventually even met the horses.

He became part of our family.

And he stayed.





Miki – our 20-year-old shelter senior

Miki has been with me for almost my entire life.

When I was four years old, we adopted him from an animal shelter as a Christmas present.

Today, he is around 20 years old.

His life has not been easy. When he was around three, he slipped on ice and developed long-term spinal problems. He has undergone heart and blood tests and has also been treated for cancer.

Today he takes medication and has difficulty standing, but he is still happy. He still wags his tail and still tries to rule the entire house.





Why am I asking for help?

I have spent years fighting for these animals.

Whenever they were sick, I found a way to help them. Whenever an unexpected expense appeared, I tried to find a solution.

I have never had an animal rescue organisation. I am simply one person who kept opening her home to animals that needed somewhere safe to go.

This is the first time I have reached a point where I genuinely cannot manage everything alone.

I am scared of losing the animals who have depended on me for years simply because I have fallen into financial trouble.

They are one of the biggest reasons I keep fighting.

I want to keep them safe while I rebuild my life.

I want to find stable work. I want to repay what I can. I want to study, get my driver's licence, become independent, and finally build the future I have been putting aside for years.

I know that $55,000 is a large goal. I do not expect one person to solve my problems.

But every donation, no matter how small, could help give me and my animals the time and stability we need to get through this.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for reading my story.

Thank you for caring.

And thank you to anyone who helps me and the animals who have become my family.

I am not giving up. I just need help finding my way back to solid ground.