Help Me Rebuild After Crisis

My name is Getho Brevette. I'm 29 years old, and I'm currently living in a shelter.





In 2023, everything changed. I was working two full-time jobs as a direct support professional while going to school full-time to become a hairstylist, a dream I've had since I was a kid. I was on the right path. But I wasn't getting enough sleep or taking care of myself the way I should have been.





At the same time, my family was calling constantly about gangs taking over Haiti. They had to evacuate. Then one of my cousins, someone I used to help with food and who had three kids, passed away. The stress was overwhelming. I wasn't aware of certain things I was doing.





I got arrested multiple times and spent time in jail and a psychiatric hospital. I was diagnosed with schizophrenia. I lost everything, including my IDs, which means I'm unable to work right now.





I'm asking for help as I work to rebuild. Your support would mean so much to me.