Help Me Rebuild After an Apartment Fire

A fire can change everything in just a few minutes.





Recently, a fire caused by an electrical issue severely damaged the apartment I was living in. Thankfully, no one was physically hurt, and for that I am incredibly grateful. But the damage left behind has turned everyday life upside down.





Smoke, heat, and water damage affected much of the apartment and many of the things I relied on every day. Furniture, clothing, electronics, household essentials, and personal belongings were either damaged beyond use or need to be replaced.





Right now, my priority is simply to rebuild some stability and get back to a normal daily life.

I am raising €11,000 to help cover the immediate costs of temporary accommodation and replacing essential belongings.





The funds will approximately go toward:

€3,500 — Temporary accommodation, deposit, and housing-related expenses €2,500 — Essential furniture and household items €1,500 — Basic appliances €1,500 — Computer and essential work/study equipment €2,000 — Clothing, transportation, cleaning, and other immediate expenses





I am not trying to replace everything that was lost or damaged. The goal is to cover the essentials needed to start again and create a safe, functional place to live.





Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward these recovery expenses. I will also share updates as things progress so supporters can see how the rebuilding process is going.





If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser can also make a meaningful difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me move forward after an incredibly difficult event.