Help Me Rebuild After an Accident

I'm going through one of the most difficult financial periods of my life. After an accident, my finances were heavily drained. What I had worked hard to build was suddenly put under serious pressure.





I'm now trying to recover and move forward. The financial responsibilities that have accumulated need to be addressed, and I'm asking for help to give myself the breathing room I need to rebuild and become financially stable again.





I know this is a significant ask, and I don't expect one person to carry that burden. Even a small contribution would genuinely mean a lot to me. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would also make a difference.





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.