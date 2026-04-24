Help Me Rebuild After a Serious Water Leak

A serious water leak caused extensive damage to my home, leaving me with repairs and replacement costs that I was not financially prepared to face.





What initially seemed like something that could be contained quickly turned into a much bigger problem. Water affected parts of the flooring and walls, damaged belongings and furniture, and created areas that now need professional repair and treatment before the home can fully return to normal.





I am raising €12,000 to help cover the costs associated with repairing the damage and replacing what can no longer be recovered.





How the funds will be used

€4,200 — Flooring, walls, moisture treatment and restoration €2,300 — Electrical inspections and necessary repairs €2,000 — Replacement of damaged furniture and essential appliances €1,500 — Temporary accommodation and related expenses during the repairs €1,200 — Professional cleaning, removal and disposal of damaged materials €800 — Unexpected expenses connected with the restoration

Total: €12,000





My priority is simply to make the home safe and livable again and replace the essential things that were damaged.





I will share updates as the repairs progress so that everyone who contributes can see how the funds are being used.





Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will help reduce the financial burden of getting everything repaired and getting back to normal.





Thank you for reading, supporting, donating, or sharing this fundraiser.



