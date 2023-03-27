Help Me Reach This Goal For A Cybertruck

About the fundraiser:





Hi, thanks for stopping by! I made this fundraiser to build funds for my dream car the Cybertruck. It has been my favorite vehicle ever since it rolled out. I work at a full time shift, but most of that paycheck goes towards basic essentials, and little by little I’ve been saving up for the truck, but the problem is that it’s not enough. I’ve been also driving an old busted car for a long period of time that’s barely clinging to life. So I would like you to contribute to my plan and help me reach this goal. I know it’s a big number, and it’s a big ask, but I’m also doing my part to fund this truck. I just need some assistance. 10,500 people is all it takes to fully fund my plan if it works. All I ask is for you to chip in $10 dollars. No more than that though I’ll greatly appreciate the support! Of course you can always fund less than that which will also be appreciated! Help a brother out if you can and take care!