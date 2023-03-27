Help Me Reach My $5,000 Goal

Hi everyone. I’m trying to raise $5,000 to help me get to a more financially stable place and cover some important expenses.

I’m working and doing my best to save, but reaching this goal on my own is going to take quite a while. Any amount would genuinely help me get closer to my goal — even $5 or $10 makes a difference.

I know everyone has their own expenses, so there’s absolutely no pressure to donate. If you can’t contribute, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, donate, or share. I truly appreciate it.

Goal: $5,000

Every donation and share helps.



