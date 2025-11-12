Help Me Reach Children for God

I am a born-again believer who recently wrote a Christian children's picture book as part of my personal ministry. God placed it on my heart to reach the world through stories, particularly to draw the little ones closer to Him.

Despite having no formal training I taught myself the digital and AI tools needed to write, illustrate and publish this book entirely on my own. It is not perfect but it is my offering to God and to the children of His Kingdom.

As Christians we both know and feel it that the enemy is fighting harder than ever to pull the children of God away from the narrow path. This book — The Adventures of Ben the Fish — is a fun faith filled story about a little goldfish learning to trust God even when life does not go as planned. It is already live on Amazon and has sold some units.

However, I am reaching out because I need help to take the next step.

The funds raised will go toward:

Printing and donating copies to orphanages and low income families





Amazon advertising to get the book in front of Christian families worldwide





Basic living expenses so I can dedicate time and energy to promoting this message without financial distraction.





I know I'm asking for much, but every dollar brings Ben the Fish one step closer to a child who needs to hear that God is bigger than their biggest problem.

If the Spirit leads you to give, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you cannot give please consider sharing this campaign or leaving a review on Amazon. Both mean the world.

God bless you richly in Jesus name. Amen.

— Raya

Author — The Adventures of Ben the Fish Vol 1: Ben Goes to Work

[Amazon link:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX2ZQJXR]