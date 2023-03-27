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Help Me Raise ₦1 Million to Start My Welding Shop.

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Help Me Raise ₦1 Million to Start My Welding Shop.

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byChukwuma Nnabuike

Help Me Raise ₦1 Million to Start My Welding Shop.

My name is Chukwuma, and I am reaching out to ask for your support in making a dream I have carried for a long time become a reality.


I want to start my own welding and metal fabrication workshop in Lagos, Nigeria.


My goal is to build a small but functional workshop where I can take on jobs such as gates, doors, railings, metal frames, repairs, and other fabrication projects. I want to start small, work hard, grow the business, and eventually create opportunities for other people who need work and practical skills.


To take that first step, I am hoping to raise at least ₦1,000,000.

The money will help me acquire essential welding equipment and tools, set up a suitable workspace, purchase initial materials, and have enough working capital to begin taking on jobs.

This isn't about building a fancy business from day one. It's about getting the opportunity to start.


I know ₦1,000,000 is a lot of money, and I don't take anyone's support for granted. Whether you are able to give ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, ₦50,000 or more, every contribution will bring me closer to opening my workshop.

And if you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, community, or social media network would mean just as much to me.


I want to build something that can eventually sustain me, support my family, serve my community, and provide opportunities for others.

I'm taking a chance by putting this dream out there and asking people to believe in me.

If you can help me take the first step, I will be deeply grateful.


Thank you for reading my story, supporting my dream, sharing this fundraiser, and believing that someone's life can change when they are given an opportunity.

₦1,000,000 is the goal. A sustainable business is the dream.

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