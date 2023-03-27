Help me raise money for both hip replacements

🙏 PLEASE HELP ME GET BACK ON MY FEET 🙏

My name is Johnson Ogwu Chukwudi, and I am humbly reaching out to the public, kind-hearted individuals, organizations, churches, philanthropists, friends, and anyone who may be touched by my situation.

I am currently facing a serious medical challenge involving both of my hips, and I have been advised to undergo hip replacement surgery. This condition has made normal daily activities extremely difficult for me. I struggle with severe difficulty walking and limping, and my ability to live and function normally has been greatly affected.

The cost of the surgery, hospital care, medications, investigations, and other medical expenses is far beyond what I can afford on my own. I have tried to find ways to raise the money, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. I am therefore making this sincere appeal to the public for help.

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a chance to walk properly again and regain a more normal life.

Any amount you can contribute will make a meaningful difference. Whether it is ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, ₦20,000, ₦50,000, or any amount you can afford, your support can bring me closer to receiving the treatment I desperately need.

If you are unable to contribute financially, please help me by sharing this appeal with your family, friends, churches, community groups, social-media contacts, philanthropists, companies, NGOs, and other people who may be willing to help. Sometimes, one share can reach someone who has the ability to make a life-changing difference.

I sincerely understand that everyone has their own challenges, and I do not take any form of assistance for granted. Your donation, prayers, encouragement, or even sharing this message will mean so much to me and my family.

I am pleading with everyone who sees this message: please don't ignore my cry for help. If you have the means to support me, kindly do so. If you cannot donate, please share this message as widely as possible.

May God bless every person who supports me, shares my story, prays for me, or helps connect me with someone who can assist.

CONTACT: 📞 07065121995 📧 johnsonogwu@gmail.com

DONATION DETAILS:

UBA bank; 2059547640

🙏 Please help me raise the funds I need for my hip replacement surgery. Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet.

Thank you, and God bless you abundantly. ❤️🙏