Help Me Raise KES 250,000 for a Motorcycle

My name is james, and I am humbly asking for your support in raising KES 250,000 to purchase a reliable motorcycle.





This motorcycle would mean much more to me than simply owning a vehicle. It would be a tool that could help me manage my daily life, fulfill my responsibilities, and create more opportunities for my future.





Every day, I have places I need to be and responsibilities that depend on me. I need reliable transportation to commute to work, attend church, and take care of important family responsibilities. Depending on public transportation can sometimes be expensive, time-consuming, and unreliable, making it difficult to manage everything I need to do.





Having my own motorcycle would give me the freedom and flexibility to move more easily and save valuable time. It would help me get to work more reliably, attend church and fellowship, and be available when my family needs me.





More importantly, I believe this motorcycle could open the door to additional opportunities. During my free time, I hope to use it to look for and take on part-time work so that I can earn extra income and improve my financial situation. My goal is not simply to receive help, but to use this opportunity to become more independent and work toward a better future.

I know that KES 250,000 is a significant amount, and I do not expect anyone to carry this burden alone. I believe that small acts of kindness can come together to make a big difference. Whether you are able to give KES 100, KES 500, KES 1,000, or any other amount, every contribution will bring me one step closer to this goal.





My Fundraising Goal: KES 250,000





How the Funds Will Be Used

Purchase of a reliable motorcycle: KES 220,000

Registration, transfer, and documentation; KES 10,000

Helmet and essential safety gear ; KES 8,000

Initial insurance, fuel, and Basic maintenance ;KES 12,000















