Help Me Raise A Family

It's fairly straightforward: I need financial help to raise my growing family. My wife and I are expecting our baby daughter soon, perhaps within days of my posting this fundraiser. I've recently been laid off and honestly, when I do get another job, it won't pay well. The average gross income where I live is less than 2000 dollars a month. I will probably have to look for work abroad, which I've already done before, but that was before I had a baby girl to take care of. So, modern problems require modern solutions and I'm reaching out for help from the global online village. That's it. Nothing dramatic. Nothing special. Just a man who needs some help to give his family a shot at a decent, stable financial environment.