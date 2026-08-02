Help Me Pursue My University Education

Hello everyone,

My name is Eric, and I am a young graduate with a dream of pursuing a university education in Information Technology and Cybersecurity. I am currently awaiting my examination results and working to support myself, but the financial challenges of continuing my education are significant.

Technology is my passion, and I hope to build a career that will allow me to contribute to my community, support my family, and create a better future for myself. However, tuition fees, learning materials, accommodation, and other educational expenses are beyond what I can currently afford.

I am humbly asking for your support. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help bring me closer to achieving my goal of attending university and gaining the skills needed to succeed in the technology industry.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on my future.

With gratitude,

Eric