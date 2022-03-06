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Help Me Protect My Dog Shiloh Hendrix Floofenstein

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoy Harvick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joy Harvick

Help Me Protect My Dog Shiloh Hendrix Floofenstein

Hello!

My name is Shiloh Hendrix Floofenstein aka Jeff and today is my birthday. I have been put into a very dire situation simply for being a sick white male. I recently had a human allegedly steal treats from me at a park. I barked and howled at the human for what he was. Another human, who I recently found out has had a history with animal abusers proceeded to yell at me and call me a "bad dog". That human is against free speech by other species and singing the song of my people. This has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. I'm worried my dog license number, address, and phone number have been given to cat lovers who don't like dogs. My family members are being harassed in my nightmares. My furballs won't leave the house. Even the bushes I sniff are now widely known.

I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family from financial devastation. I fear that we must raise money for my veterinary medical fund and other emergency expenses. I have 2 dogparents who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people in my canine mind. Anything will help! Any donations will be used to: 1) pay the extensive bills I've racked up and continue to rack up in the treatment of my Valley Fever and Lyme Disease 2) repair the car my parents drive me to the vet and park in 3) complete much needed repairs on the house I live in including getting a new air conditioning system because the high the other day was 117⁰ and the low was 97⁰! I'm too fluffy, fuzzy and floofy to live under these conditions! Anything collected beyond the goal will go to helping other rescue pets like my adopted brothers and sisters (canines and equines). Thank you very much!


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