Help Me Protect My Children and Start Over

I'm a mother of four, three of whom are autistic, and I'm in a situation I can no longer sustain. My husband's dismissive avoidant personality has created a decade of turmoil and instability for my children and me. Over the last few years, since he stopped staying consistent with his mental health treatment, my children have experienced significant behavioral changes. I've realized that the cycle will only worsen if I don't make a change now.





I'm the main provider for my family, and I'm working to get us out of this situation. Right now, we're having to move from our house, and because of the circumstances, I bring my children with me on my work trips. Every bit of savings I have goes toward moving costs and caring for them while I'm working out of town.





I need legal help to protect my children and myself as we move forward. I make too much for legal aid and I don't have the resources to afford a retainer right now, and I'm asking for support to cover those costs. Your help would mean so much to my family during this transition. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.







