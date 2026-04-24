Help Me Prepare for My Baby's Arrival

I am currently pregnant and preparing for the arrival of my baby, but I am struggling to afford the things we need. The money will help me pay our house rent and purchase essential baby items, including clothing, diapers, toiletries, and other necessities. Having a safe place to live and being prepared for my baby's arrival would mean so much to me.





Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my request with others would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.