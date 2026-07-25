Help me please my apartment burnt down

Me and my dad we lived in a one bedroom apartment since we couldn't afford anything else he slept in the living room And gave me the bedroom, the landlord didn't replace faulty sockets in the bedroom like he said he did, and they caught on fire and burnt my room down, I'm just look for some quick money to help me and my dad and his cat zeus to find a place or a hotel to stay at today at July 13 2:45 pm we are staying at a hotel and our funds are almost gone, we have a bit of money left over for another day here at downtown Dover inn Dover NH but it won't last long anything helps with it be 0.01¢ or 1000$