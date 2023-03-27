GiveSendGo Logo

Help Me Pay Rent After My Daughter’s Treatment

Fundraiser Image

Help Me Pay Rent After My Daughter’s Treatment

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEze Chikwado Stephen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eze Chikwado Stephen

Help Me Pay Rent After My Daughter’s Treatment

I am raising money because I am currently facing a very difficult situation. My daughter needed treatment for her eyes, and as her parent, I could not stand by and watch her suffer. I used the money I had saved for my house rent and the savings from my small business to pay for her treatment.I am grateful that I was able to get my daughter the medical care she needed, but it has left me in a very difficult financial situation. I now have no money left to pay my house rent, and I am worried about how I will provide a home for my family while also trying to rebuild my business.I am humbly asking for your support to help me pay my rent and get back on my feet financially. Any amount you can give will make a real difference and will help give my family some stability during this difficult time.If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean so much to me. Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, and thank you to everyone who supports me and my daughter.

May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve